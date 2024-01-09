Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lincolnshire police appeal for help after damage to HSBC cash machine in Grantham

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:19, 09 January 2024

Police are appealing for information after a cash machine was damaged.

The hole in the wall machine at the HSBC bank in Westgate, Grantham, was damaged on December 21.

Lincolnshire Police officers hope to identify the man caught on camera, who may be able to assist with inquiries.

Lincolnshire Police hope to identify the man in the image.
Lincolnshire Police hope to identify the man in the image.
Lincolnshire Police hope to identify the man in the image.
Lincolnshire Police hope to identify the man in the image.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 165 of December 21.

Crime Grantham Human Interest Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE