Police are appealing for information after a cash machine was damaged.

The hole in the wall machine at the HSBC bank in Westgate, Grantham, was damaged on December 21.

Lincolnshire Police officers hope to identify the man caught on camera, who may be able to assist with inquiries.

Lincolnshire Police hope to identify the man in the image.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 165 of December 21.