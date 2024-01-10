Lincolnshire Police release new images following sexual assault in Grantham’s Gold nightclub
Police have released new images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a sexual assault.
Officers responded to reports of a woman being touched by a man in the toilets of ‘Gold’, part of Gravity Nightclub, in Market Place, Grantham, on January 1 at about 4am.
They would like to identify the person in the pictures and speak to him as part of their inquiries.
Anyone who can help should contact PC Carmen Booth by emailing Carmen.Booth2@lincs.police.uk and quoting incident number 225 of January 1.