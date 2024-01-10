Police have released new images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a sexual assault.

Officers responded to reports of a woman being touched by a man in the toilets of ‘Gold’, part of Gravity Nightclub, in Market Place, Grantham, on January 1 at about 4am.

They would like to identify the person in the pictures and speak to him as part of their inquiries.

Lincolnshire Police wish to identify the man in the CCTV image.

Lincolnshire Police wish to identify the man in the CCTV image.

Anyone who can help should contact PC Carmen Booth by emailing Carmen.Booth2@lincs.police.uk and quoting incident number 225 of January 1.