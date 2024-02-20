A vicar is appealing for people to volunteer at a church.

Father Clay Roundtree, associate Rector of Grantham, is asking people to volunteer as stewards at St Wulfram’s Church.

Stewards would be provided with training and duties would include being a point of contact of information for people visiting the church.

Father Clay Roundtree

Fr Clay said: “St Wulfram’s has been a place of Christian worship for about 1,000 years.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

“[It] stands as an invitational space, a welcome sign, encouraging people to come and explore our town.

“Whatever the reason, [people] are welcome at St Wulfram’s, and by extension they are welcomed in Grantham.

St Wulfram's Church in Grantham.

“After Easter we typically see more people visiting St Wulfram’s and we would like your help.

“Why not join our volunteer team and be a steward at St Wulfram’s?

“A steward is a friendly face who, after a bit of training from us, can point people towards this bit of Saxon stonework or the Norman capitals.

“Stewards will be local people who know a bit about Grantham and its highlights.

“A steward is someone who is a point of contact who helps people linger in Grantham a little longer than they might, directing visitors to a good café or pub.

“If you have time to give, why not join our stewarding team.”

Anyone who is interested can visit https://www.stwulframs.org.uk/.

People can also contact the church by calling 01476 561342.