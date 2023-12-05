A doctor’s surgery is closed this afternoon due to a power cut.

St Peter’s Hill surgery announced earlier it is closed for the rest of the day (Tuesday).

A spokesperson on its Facebook said: “St Peters Hill Surgery is closed for the rest of the afternoon due to a power cut caused by an underground fire meaning phone lines are down and we have no computer access.

St Peter's Hill surgery, in Grantham.

“We are not expecting the power to come back on until around 7pm tonight.

“Please share and inform family and friends that this may affect.

“Thank you for your patience during this time and apologies for any inconvenience caused.”