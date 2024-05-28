A dog act has not made it through to the Britain’s Got Talent final.

Last night (Monday, May 27), The Trickstars, including Lucy Heath from Grantham and her dogs, did not make it through to Sunday night’s (June 2) final.

The Trickstars were beaten by Ssaulabi Performance Troupe in the vote off, where judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruce Tonioli all voted for them to go through to the final.

Lucy has posted a thanks on her social media and said: “My amazing backstage crew. Doing an act with five dogs in such a crazy environment that you cannot replicate was always going to be a risk, but these guys are the best and made everything run as slick as possible!

“Thank you Lucy, Sarah, Claire, Jim and Ross!”

Lucy Heath performs with The Trickstars on ITV's Britain's Got Talent on Saturday, April 20. Photo: ITV

The winning act of the first semi-final was opera singer Innocent Massuku.

Other acts that missed out on their chance in the final included guitarist Sven Smith, dancer Trey Braine, cruise ship singer Taryn Charles, librarian turned rapper Bikoon and Ukrainian roller skaters Stardust.

BGT continues tonight at 8pm on ITV One.

What did you think of The Trickstars performance? Let us know in the comments.