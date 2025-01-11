A dog groomer who started her business seven years ago, inspired by her love for animals, has moved it 30 miles to be closer to family.

Ellie Rollo first built her thriving business, Top Knots & Tails, in Swineshead Bridge, near Boston, in 2017 at the age of 21. In September, she moved it to Huntingtower Road in Grantham.

The move was to be closer to home and her partner.

Ellie Rollo's love of animals sparked her passion for dog grooming. Photo: Supplied

Ellie said she had always wanted to work with animals.

“I grew up with animals—my nan had dogs, and I’ve always had horses—so I knew I wanted to work with them,” she said.

Ellie briefly worked as a veterinary nurse but said: “I found it too sad and wanted to spend more time with dogs.”

The stylish and spacious grooming salon, where every dog gets top-notch care. Photo: Supplied

A friend's suggestion led her to dog grooming, where she trained and qualified.

Ellie’s business offers a range of services catering to all breeds, from basic grooming to luxurious spa treatments.

Her services include mud baths, deep conditioning, and facial treatments—setting her apart in the competitive market.

Fresh and clean! Every dog gets the royal treatment at Ellie’s grooming service. Photo: Supplied

"I really try to treat each dog as an individual and adapt the groom to suit their needs," Ellie said.

"I don't like to rush through it; I want the dogs to feel comfortable and have a positive experience."

Her dedication has paid off, with her business receiving glowing five-star reviews from satisfied customers.

A bond built on love for animals—Ellie with her four-legged companions. Photo: Supplied

Some Swineshead Bridge customers still travel 30 miles to Grantham for her services.

Ellie earned second place in an online grooming competition during the pandemic.

She potentially plans to expand by training aspiring groomers in the future.

For now, Ellie remains focused on providing top-notch care and building her customer base in Grantham.

"I'm quite ambitious, and I always want to be the best," she said. "It's so rewarding to see the dogs leave happy and looking their best."

Ellie has four dogs of her own, including a poodle she likes to use as a guinea pig for different hairstyles.

She trains her dogs to do agility and work to music as a hobby.

Ellie is proud to have set up her business.

“I’ve achieved more than I thought I could, especially when I started at 21, so it’s been a real accomplishment and full of personal growth. It’s been really rewarding to reach my goals and see all my hard work pay off,” she said.

“I love coming up with new ideas and pursuing my passion. I love being my own boss and having the flexibility to do other things in my life, such as agility with my dogs and horses.”

To anyone looking to start their own business, Ellie said it was more important than ever in a crowded marketplace to stand out.

She urged people to believe in themselves, be realistic, and not be afraid to ask for help.

“I’ve found most groomers are willing to help with advice and even pass on customers if they are full themselves,” she said.