A garden building which was converted into a dog grooming salon has been given retrospective planning approval.

South Kesteven District Council received the application for 43 Pond Street, in Great Gonerby, near Grantham, from Samantha Parnell in March.

The applicant had already opened Woofers Walkers, but was seeking planning permission, which was approved on Tuesday, October 28.

The owner of Woofers Walkers has been granted retrospective planning approval to convert a garden building into a dog grooming salon. Photo: iStock

The business can operate on the condition that it sees no more than six dogs daily between 8.30am to 6pm, Monday to Friday and 9am and 1pm on Saturday.

The salon is not allowed to open on Sundays or bank holidays.

The officer’s report said: “Operation of the use outside these hours and limits may result in unacceptable levels of noise, nuisance and disturbance to local residents within a predominantly residential area.”