Dog rescue volunteers will be holding another fundraising event this weekend.

Grantham-based volunteers for the Doris Banham Dog Rescue will be holding a tombola and Christmas table-top sale in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre on Saturday (December 9).

Anne Lockwood, a volunteer for Doris Banham, said: “There are lots of Christmas items and toys on offer.”

Anne Lockwood, a Grantham volunteer for Doris Banham Dog Rescue, with her dogs Rene and Amber.

The volunteers will be at the centre all day.

Doris Banham Dog Rescue is a rehoming charity that helps dogs regardless of their breed, age or veterinary condition.