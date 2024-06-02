Police are appealing for information after a teenage boy sustained injuries after a dog bit him on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 4:30pm in the area of Tamar Court near Clyde Court in Grantham.

The dog, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, reportedly attacked while being walked by a young family member.

Police arrested two males, aged 14 and 32, on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Both suspects have been interviewed and bailed as the investigation continues.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment; his injuries are not life-threatening.

The dog's owner handed over the animal to the police, and it has been seized.

Anyone with information can email Investigating Officer Ashley Tainton on Ashley.tainton@lincs.police.uk, referencing incident 356 of June 1.