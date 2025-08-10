A couple behind a dog swimming pool plan to add a sensory and enrichment area.

Janice Benson, who co-runs Splash Doggy in Barkston Heath with husband Neil, has applied to South Kesteven District Council to convert part of their garden into a sensory experience zone.

Available by private hire, the facility includes indoor and outdoor areas to stimulate dogs mentally.

Plans include sensory toys, scent trails, textured surfaces, a ball pool, and a DIY photo booth.

Sessions would allow up to three dogs per household per hour.

Janice, 49, said the new venture aims to build on the success of Splash Doggy, which opened in 2022 and has been “blown away” by community support.

She said the sensory and enrichment area would “provide mental stimulation to engage dogs’ minds, help prevent boredom and provide a calm area to help reduce stress and anxiety”.

“It will be helpful for the socialisation of puppies and some rescue dogs to be introduced to new experiences in a safe environment, teaching them to interact with new sights and sounds.

“This can build confidence in their abilities and they can become more comfortable handling new situations.”

Janice and Neil, who have a long-standing love of dogs and a household of rescue pets, launched Splash Doggy in 2022.

Neil, a merchant seaman, and Janice, who worked in retail management, now run the business together — with Neil handling tech and maintenance and Janice attending every session.

Their interest in canine wellbeing deepened after adopting Victor, one of their three rescue dogs, and attending local training classes.

Inspired by others who had switched careers to work with animals, the couple saw an opportunity to offer a safe, fun space for dogs to swim.

Finding no nearby facilities beyond hydrotherapy, they created what they believe was Lincolnshire’s first “just for fun” dog swimming pool.

Since opening, the pool has been widely supported and welcomes a variety of dogs.

“We love seeing the smiles on owners’ faces as they enjoy spending time with their dogs, and the excitement in some of the dogs when they arrive at the pool is even more than we could have dreamed of,” said Janice.

The couple said inspiration for the new facility came from training sessions, social media and research.

“We found a couple of indoor enrichment rooms over an hour away, but nothing nearby, and nothing incorporating both an indoor and outdoor space for owners to enjoy with their dogs,” said Janice.

If approved, the site would operate from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 6pm on alternate Sundays.

It would be limited to one car per session to minimise traffic impact.

Janice hopes to open the new space by the end of September.

Janice added: “Our belief in the sensory garden and enrichment room is based on these exact same things [as Splash Doggy] – research on the benefits, and the fact that we know our dogs will love to use such a facility.

“We hope other dog owners will agree and make this new facility as much of a success as Splash Doggy.”