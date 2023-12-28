The Grantham Canal Society had a special guest during a clean up.

Donk, the Belgian draught horse, helped the society to remove logs from part of the canal.

The opportunity came about after Jonathan Booty, from Park Farm Horse Logging, was signing up to be a society volunteer and offered Donk to help.

Donk the Belgian draught horse helped the Grantham Canal Society to clear logs.

He said: “After a warm welcome at the Woolsthorpe Depot, I decided to take a walk down to see the preparation work at Lock 13.

“I spoke to Tony Osbond, general manager, and offered the assistance of a draught horse to remove felled trees.

Donk was admired by many volunteers.

“The use of draught horses has a much lower impact on the natural environment than modern forestry techniques.”

The canal society was keen to get Donk involved, and he had many admirers among the volunteers.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

Volunteer Colin Bryan, who worked alongside Donk on the day, said: “We can’t wait to have him join us again.

“He’s a solid worker and certainly made our job easier!”

Now that the logs are cleared, Lock 13 is ready for the next stage of renovation.

Volunteer work parties will be required five days a week during the next stage, so anyone who would like to find out more can email volunteer@granthamcanal.org.