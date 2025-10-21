Music fans can look forward to a night of energy, laughter and classic hits at a town theatre.

The Ultimate Commitments and Blues Brothers Experience takes over Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre on Saturday, October 25.

The live show will celebrate two cult musical comedy films – The Commitments and The Blues Brothers – with a full band bringing Dublin Soul and Chicago Blues together for one unforgettable evening.

Promoter Richard Alcock of EJB Promotions said audiences can expect “a jam-packed show ready to entertain,” featuring The Commitments favourites Try A Little Tenderness and Mustang Sally alongside Blues Brothers classics such as Soulman, Gimme Some Loving and Everybody.

The production promises iconic scenes, laughs, and plenty of foot-tapping rhythm and blues, with a touch of country and western added in for good measure.

With audio-visual effects and some of the finest R&B musicians in the UK, organisers say it will be “a night to truly remember”.

Tickets cost £26, or £24 for concessions, and the show begins at 7.30pm at the Guildhall Arts Centre.