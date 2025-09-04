Night-time road closures on the A52 set to affect drivers this month will affect drivers.

National Highways will close the road between Bingham and Barrowby overnight from Monday, September 15, until Friday, September 26, to carry out drainage improvements and safety inspections.

Work will take place between 8pm and 6am, while laybys on the route will remain closed continuously from 1pm on September 15 until 6am on September 27.

The A52 between Bingham and Barrowby will close overnight from Sept 15–26 with a suggested diversion taking traffic up the A1 to Newark and back down the A46.

A fully signed diversion will guide traffic along the A1 and A46 via Newark, though smaller rural roads may offer alternative routes for local drivers.

National Highways will provide a telecom service for residents and businesses needing access during closures, and emergency vehicles will maintain full access at all times.

The work also includes sweeping the road, clearing vegetation, inspecting safety barriers, and grass cutting.

For further information, drivers can contact National Highways on 0300 123 5000 or via email at info@nationalhighways.co.uk