Drainage issues have blocked plans for seven self-build homes after Anglian Water flagged limited sewage capacity.

The outline proposal for serviced plots off Moor Lane, in South Witham, put forward by Distinctive Developments, would have allowed residents to design and build their own homes.

But South Kesteven District Council refused the application, citing an “unacceptable adverse impact” on local infrastructure.

An artist's impression of what homes at the completed development might look like. Image: Staniforth Architects

Anglian Water said the site falls within the catchment of the South Witham Water Recycling Centre, which lacks the capacity to handle additional sewage.

“The site is unsustainable due to the associated environmental risk and the increased discharge rates, which could lead to a deterioration in water quality and an unacceptable risk of breaching environmental legislation,” the company said in its objection.

It confirmed there are no upgrade plans in place for the next five years and warned the development could breach environmental regulations if permitted.

Planning officers agreed, citing insufficient drainage information and saying the issue couldn’t be resolved through planning conditions.

“This could not be satisfactorily addressed,” their report said, adding that the scheme would cause environmental harm and conflict with Local Plan policies.

Although 29 of 34 respondents supported the scheme, and the site would slightly ease self-build demand, the council ruled that drainage and visual impact concerns outweighed any benefit.

The proposed layout of the self-build development. Image: Staniforth Architects

Documents said the paddock site lies beyond the village edge and would be an “obtrusive extension”, harming the rural setting and street scene.

The developers said in their application that South Kesteven’s Custom Self Build Register showed there was a “significant number” of residents searching for a building plot. However, the demand “continues to be unmet”.

The proposals also stated that existing trees and hedgerow would be retained in order to “maintain the rural nature and character of the area”.

A previous application for nine homes on the same land was also refused in 2024, with flooding and the loss of agricultural land being part of the reason.

At the time, however, officers didn’t see flooding as a problem, as developers proposed soakaways to resolve the surface water flooding.

Instead, they said the development would not be in keeping with the surrounding homes.