Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy will get a modern twist in a student-led performance at a town arts centre.

Students from Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School will take to Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre stage with their own interpretation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

The performance combines drama and dance to reimagine the tragic tale of the two young lovers caught between feuding families.

Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School presents Romeo and Juliet at the Guildhall Theatre.

Audiences can expect a fresh and energetic retelling of one of literature’s most enduring stories when the curtain rises at 7.30pm on Thursday (October 23).

Tickets cost £7, or £5 for concessions, and are available from the Guildhall Arts Centre box office.