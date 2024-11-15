Taking on an Oscar Wilde play such as Lady Windemere’s Fan at amateur level is always going to be a challenge.

It requires a strong cast to deliver the witticisms and humour in the script, and the cast of Grantham Dramatic Society pulled this off with aplomb.

Directed by Rosemary Gibson and Wendy Allen, GDS’s adaptation has the multi-talented Victoria Dexter in the titular role of Lady Windemere, who is horrified to find out that her husband (the suave Leigh Matsell) has been ‘gadding’ about town with Mrs Erlynne (Sharne Gilbert, who brings incredible presence to the stage), a lady of ‘ill repute’.

The cast of Lady Windermere's Fan.

Gossip is rife in high society, as it seems Mrs Erlynne has enjoyed the company of several gentlemen, and devastated, Lady Windemere decides to run away with the dashing Lord Darlington (Nick Kime) who has professed his love for her.

But what does the aforementioned Lady Windemere’s Fan have to do with the plot? There will be no spoilers in this review, but for those who haven’t seen the play, the twist that comes at the end you won’t see coming.

Hats off to the leads who were all very strong with a huge amount of lines to learn between them, and great chemistry between them, and the impressive costume and scenery teams who have made the show look incredibly sumptuous with a terrific set and stunning costumes.

The various lords and ladies were all very amusing and brought plenty to their characters, with Allison Allen’s very dry and witty delivery as the Duchess of Berwick particularly funny, and John Webber’s Lord Augustus, full of bluff and bluster, also raised several laughs, as did Briony Sparrow’s Cecil Graham, pulling off drunken mischief very well.

In all, Lady Windemere’s Fan was very well done and I highly recommend audiences to go and see the final two performances tonight (Friday) and tomorrow before tickets sell out! - RA