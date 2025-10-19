Home   Grantham   News   Article

Dramatic photographs show aftermath of major fire at recycling site near Grantham

By Andrew Brookes
Published: 17:34, 19 October 2025

This dramatic set of photographs shows the aftermath of a serious fire at a recycling site.

Firefighters battled the flames at Mid UK Recycling near Grantham yesterday evening (Saturday October 18) before bringing the blaze under control overnight.

Firefighters had a long night at the site, helping to bring the blaze under control. Photo: Neil Pinfold
The site appears to have suffered severe damage. Photo: Neil Pinfold
Police say the smoke still coming from the site is not a public safety concern. Photo: Neil Pinfold
Smoke has continued to drift from the incident — now ‘under control’ — throughout today (Sunday October 19) and these images from Neil Pinfold show the impact on the site, at the Copper Hill industrial estate in Barkston Heath.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control overnight. Photo: Neil Pinfold
Smoke billows from the MID UK Recycling site in Barkston Heath. Photo: Neil Pinfold
A serious fire ripped through the MID UK Recycling site at Barkston Heath on Saturday night. Photo: Neil Pinfold
Photos show the extent of the damage. Photo: Neil Pinfold
The fire has caused serious damage to the MID UK Recycling site. Photo: Neil Pinfold
The MID UK Recycling site near Grantham. Photo: Neil Pinfold
Smoke plumes from the site on Sunday October 19. Photo: Neil Pinfold
The site appears to have suffered severe damage. Photo: Neil Pinfold
Police have said there is not a risk to public safety from the smoke — with residents yesterday having been urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

