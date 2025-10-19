Dramatic photographs show aftermath of major fire at recycling site near Grantham
This dramatic set of photographs shows the aftermath of a serious fire at a recycling site.
Firefighters battled the flames at Mid UK Recycling near Grantham yesterday evening (Saturday October 18) before bringing the blaze under control overnight.
Smoke has continued to drift from the incident — now ‘under control’ — throughout today (Sunday October 19) and these images from Neil Pinfold show the impact on the site, at the Copper Hill industrial estate in Barkston Heath.
Police have said there is not a risk to public safety from the smoke — with residents yesterday having been urged to keep their windows and doors closed.