This dramatic set of photographs shows the aftermath of a serious fire at a recycling site.

Firefighters battled the flames at Mid UK Recycling near Grantham yesterday evening (Saturday October 18) before bringing the blaze under control overnight.

Firefighters had a long night at the site, helping to bring the blaze under control. Photo: Neil Pinfold

The site appears to have suffered severe damage. Photo: Neil Pinfold

Police say the smoke still coming from the site is not a public safety concern. Photo: Neil Pinfold

Smoke has continued to drift from the incident — now ‘under control’ — throughout today (Sunday October 19) and these images from Neil Pinfold show the impact on the site, at the Copper Hill industrial estate in Barkston Heath.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control overnight. Photo: Neil Pinfold

Smoke billows from the MID UK Recycling site in Barkston Heath. Photo: Neil Pinfold

A serious fire ripped through the MID UK Recycling site at Barkston Heath on Saturday night. Photo: Neil Pinfold

Photos show the extent of the damage. Photo: Neil Pinfold

The fire has caused serious damage to the MID UK Recycling site. Photo: Neil Pinfold

The MID UK Recycling site near Grantham. Photo: Neil Pinfold

Smoke plumes from the site on Sunday October 19. Photo: Neil Pinfold

Police have said there is not a risk to public safety from the smoke — with residents yesterday having been urged to keep their windows and doors closed.