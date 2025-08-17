After a hugely successful debut fundraising event, four friends were back with a bang with an even more successful event.

Last year Ruth Ransome, Kath Kay, and Julie Corrigan, from Caythorpe, Norton Disney, and Sleaford respectively, held their first Charity Combined Training Event, which is show jumping and dressage, to support Ruth’s epic charity challenge climbing Mt Kilimanjaro, which raised over £2,000 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and Breast Cancer UK.

After its success, the organisers turned this year’s event into a bigger spectacle, with 35 competitors taking part across the two days, and winners named in six categories — and a Baker Off competition included this year.

Ruth Ransome, Kath Kay, Julie Corrigan, and Amy Bell.

The Charity Combined Training Event. Photo supplied by Ruth Ransome

This year’s event was held on Friday, August 8, at Elms Farm in Caythorpe, with the owners offering free use of their facilities, with Kath acting as show jumping instructor, and Julie as dressage instructor.

The Bake Off event saw a huge amount of cakes entered, with the organisers mutual friend Amy Bell in charge, and the overall winner of the competition was a raspberry and white chocolate cake by Jade Wilkinson.

There was also a grand raffle, with prizes donated from local businesses, and overall the event raised over £4,400 to be split between the air ambulance and Breast Cancer UK — two charities close to the organisers’ hearts, as they have had family members affected by breast cancer, and both Kath and Julie have received treatment from the air ambulance.

You can still make a donation to the organisers’ cause via the JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/ruth-ransome-13?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Kath said: “This year’s event went really well, we raised double what we did last year and a little bit more.

“We were overwhelmed with people’s generosity and kindness, and we had so much support from local businesses as well.”