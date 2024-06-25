A lorry driver has been banned from the roads after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Dzintras Grivans crashed his white Scania lorry into a Toyota Yaris while travelling along High Dyke in Easton near Grantham on Friday evening last week (June 21).

The 51-year-old failed a roadside breath test and was arrested before failing a second test in custody. It recorded 107 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court

Grivans pleaded guilty to drink driving at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 24) and was disqualified from driving for three years, fined £1,400 and ordered to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £560 victim surcharge.

The car driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.