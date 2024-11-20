Sleaford man charged with causing death by driving following death of woman in crash at South Rauceby
A man has been charged after a woman died following a crash earlier this year.
Samuel Simpkins, 38, has been charged with causing death by driving without due care and attention while unfit through drink, driving while uninsured and without a licence, and driving while over the limit for a controlled drug.
This follows an investigation into a crash at South Rauceby on January 3, which led to the death of a 38-year-old woman.
Simpkins, of Alexandra Road, Sleaford, will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday, November 21).