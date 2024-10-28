A drink driver who was under the influence of drugs and using his mobile phone when he killed a mother was today jailed for nearly 11 years.

Ashley Towning, 30, had taken cannabis and cocaine and was at least three and half times over the drink-drive limit when he ploughed into Lijuan Wu, 40, and her two daughters, aged seven and 16, in Grantham.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Ms Wu had gone to Nottingham shopping with her two daughters, the eldest of whom was celebrating her 16th birthday.

Ashley Towning, 30.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said the three family members were walking home after catching the train back to Grantham when Towning mounted the pavement in a black Nissan Duke and collided with all three pedestrians as they walked westbound along Barrowby Road.

Mobile phone records showed Towning made a series of calls to his ex-girlfriend after buying a bottle of vodka from a Grantham corner shop shortly after 6.30pm on August 8.

Mr Howes said Towning made two of those calls whilst he was driving and was still on the phone when the collision occurred at around 6.38pm.

The scene of the accident. Photo: NEMM

"Lijuan Wu took the brunt of the collision and was trapped between the car and a lamppost," Mr Howes said.

"The youngest child was described as unconscious with shallow breathing. The elder child was on the grass verge without a shoe but was conscious and asking how her mother and sister were."

Ms Wu died at the scene and both her daughters were taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where they remained overnight after being treated for minor injuries.

One witness who approached the car saw Towning was using his mobile phone, the court heard.

"It appeared to be on a live call as the witness could see the word 'Hannah,' " Mr Howes explained.

The court heard Towning initially checked on the youngest child but was then heard to say "I can't be here," and "I'm off."

Despite efforts to keep him at the scene Towning fled and discarded his shirt after being pursued by a jogger.

Another witness described Towning falling to the ground as he returned to his parent's home in Winchester Road where he was arrested.

Mr Howes said one empty vodka bottle and one full vodka bottle were recovered from the Nissan Duke.

Breath and blood tests taken four hours after the collision showed Towning was three and half times over the drink-drive limit.

He was also narrowly over the prescribed limit for drving while under the influence of cannabis and four times over the same limit for cocaine.

Police accident investigator Godfey Barlow concluded the cause of the crash was Towning's inattention and found the Nissan was driving in excess of 30mph when it was stopped by the lamp post.

The court heard Towning had a number of convictions for violence and received a suspended sentence for drink-driving following a police pursuit in Grantham on November 19, 2020.

Mr Howes also read out short victim impact statements from Ms Wu's husband and eldest daughter.

In his statement Ms Wu's husband described "how I just want to die, but I know I can't because I have three beautiful children".

"Every night I lie awake with a broken heart."

He said his eldest daughter would now never enjoy her own birthday.

"She was with her mother and saw her die," he added.

Mr Wu also explained how his partner's death had left the family without the primary carer for their disabled 12-year-old son.

Ms Wu's eldest daughter described how her mother and younger sister were just seven minutes from home and playing a game together when they were all struck by the car.

Towning, of Winchester Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to charges of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and drink-driving.

Neil Sands, mitigating for Towning, said he had written a short note which explained his clear remorse.

"To jump in that car is the worst mistake I've ever made," Mr Towning wrote. "I'm so sorry, I want to pay for what I have done."

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst jailed Towning for 10 years and eight months telling him: "The impact on this family has been truly catastrophic.

"You were highly impaired by the consumption of alcohol and drugs.

"If any further evidence needed to be sought it is from the witnesses who saw you falling over as you fled to your parent's home.

"You were also using a mobile phone, there were at least two calls."

Towning was also banned from driving for 10 years and four months, and must take an extended retest.