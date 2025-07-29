A woman has appeared in court after a crash that killed one person and injured another at the A1 services near Foston.

Fiona Phippen, 44, of Church Close, Great Wilbraham, Cambridgeshire, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on July 24 for a first hearing.

She is charged with causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash at the Esso services between Grantham and Newark on June 29, 2024.

Emergency services were called to Foston. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

Police say Phippen struck a person standing by a Mercedes while driving a black Nissan Qashqai.

Urwah Tanveer, 20, of London, died the following day, while Samina Idris, 83, believed to have been in the car, was seriously injured.

The crash prompted a significant emergency response, including attendance by an air ambulance.

Phippen has not yet entered a plea.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court at 10.30am on August 21.