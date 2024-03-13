A man has been disqualified from driving and ordered to pay more than £1,000 after he was found guilty of two motoring offences.

Jacob Reece Flinchbaugh, 31, of Alnwick Way, Grantham, was found guilty of driving without insurance and driving without reasonable consideration for other users during a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on March 1.

The offences occurred on London Road, Balderton, on January 12, 2023, when Flinchbaugh was driving a Vauxhall.

Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

He had pleaded not guilty to both offences.

Flinchbaugh was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £884.