A 21-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a collision in which 17-year-old Felicity Pacey died.

The incident, involving a grey Hyundai I30, took place just after 10.50 pm on Friday, June 9, 2023, on Belvoir Road, in Denton.

The victim tragically succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Felicity Pacey

Felicity Pacey, known as Fliss, and aged 17, of Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, was a trainee financial advisor from Grantham.

An inquest into her death opened last year. It was stated that Felicity died on June 9 and that the cause of death was chest injuries, toxicology pending.

Two other individuals present in the vehicle received medical attention following the incident.

Jack Burkhill, of Seventh Avenue, Grantham, was charged following an investigation by Lincolnshire Police.

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal collision in Denton.

He has been bailed with conditions to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 8.

Lincolnshire Police have been calling for witnesses to the collision or the events leading up to it.

Anyone who thinks they might have further information, including dashcam or video footage, is asked to contact helen.allcroft@lincs.police.uk or by call 101, quoting incident number 564 of June 9, 2023.