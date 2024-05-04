Police are trying to identify a driver who died in a crash on the A1.

The accident happened at 5.50pm yesterday (Friday, May 3) at the Colsterworth junction.

A grey Dacia Sandero Expression had been travelling south on the A1 when it crossed the central reservation and hit a white HGV travelling in the northbound lane.

Police are trying to identify the driver of a grey Dacia Sandero Expression. Photo: RSM Photography

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are working to confirm the identity of the driver of the vehicle and trace next of kin.

“The collision caused a significant damage to both the car and the HGV, as well as debris on the road.

“As result, the road was closed in both directions just before 6pm. This was to allow for clean up and for crucial investigative work to take place.

“The southbound carriageway was reopened at around 2.20am today and the northbound carriageway reopened at around 6am.

“We appreciate that these closures caused a significant delay for motorists and we’d like to thank them for their patience.

“The circumstances of the collision will form part of our investigation, which we now turn to the public for help with.

“We are appealing for anyone who has not yet made contact with police and who witnessed the incident, or saw the 23-plate Dacia prior to the incident, to get in touch.

“It is believed that the vehicle had been travelling southbound along the A1 from the South Yorkshire area.

“We are particularly keen to see any dashcam of the incident, or the vehicle before it happened.”

Email SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk or call 01522 212316 and quote incident 370 of May 3.