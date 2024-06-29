A driver has died after a two-vehicle crash on a main road.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a crash on the A52 in Bottesford.

The crash happened just after 10.35pm yesterday (Friday, June 28) and involved two vehicles, a blue Citroen C4 Picasso and a purple Citroen C3 Picasso, close to the junction with Grantham Road.

The driver of the purple Picasso was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was driving the blue Picasso sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where he remains in a stable condition.

The A52 was closed in both directions between the A46 at Saxondale and A1 at Grantham for a number of hours while officers carried out an investigation into the crash.

It reopened today (Saturday, June 29) at about 7.50am.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the A52 last night who may have witnessed the crash or saw either vehicle beforehand to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 212 Suki Sahota on 101 or via www.leics.police.uk, quoting incident 808 of June 28.



