Police stopped a driver for multiple offences on the A1.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the car transporter yesterday (Tuesday, May 21) on the A1 near Grantham.

Officers stopped the driver for multiple offences and they were stopped from travelling any further.

The car transporter was stopped on the A1 near Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

The driver was also prohibited from travelling by the DVSA in Scotland on Monday (May 20).