Police stopped a driver that tested positive for drugs.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the driver, who tested positive for cannabis, yesterday (Wednesday, May 15) on the A1 near Grantham.

Officers also stopped the driver as they were carrying an abnormal load during an embargo time, which is a certain time when abnormal loads cannot be carried.

The driver was also stopped for carrying an abnormal load. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

The escort vehicle was also not taxed.