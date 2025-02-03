Man in his 40s taken to hospital after van crashed into home in Normanton near Bottesford
A man has been taken to hospital after a van collided with a village property yesterday (Sunday, February 2).
Leicestershire Police confirmed that officers were called to Normanton Lane, the main street through Normanton, just north of Bottesford, at 1pm following a report that a van had crashed into the house.
A spokesperson said officers attended and the driver, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that “were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing”.
They confirmed that no arrests had been made and that the investigation was continuing.
Emergency service vehicles, including those from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, also attended the incident.