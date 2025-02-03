Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man in his 40s taken to hospital after van crashed into home in Normanton near Bottesford

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:01, 03 February 2025

A man has been taken to hospital after a van collided with a village property yesterday (Sunday, February 2).

Leicestershire Police confirmed that officers were called to Normanton Lane, the main street through Normanton, just north of Bottesford, at 1pm following a report that a van had crashed into the house.

A spokesperson said officers attended and the driver, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that “were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing”.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Photo: Supplied
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Photo: Supplied

They confirmed that no arrests had been made and that the investigation was continuing.

Emergency services responded to a van crash in a village street. Photo: Supplied
Emergency services responded to a van crash in a village street. Photo: Supplied
No arrests have yet made as police continue their investigation into the crash. Photo: Supplied
No arrests have yet made as police continue their investigation into the crash. Photo: Supplied
Police and fire crews attended after a van crashed into a village home. Photo: Supplied
Police and fire crews attended after a van crashed into a village home. Photo: Supplied

Emergency service vehicles, including those from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, also attended the incident.

Accidents Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Traffic and Travel Transport Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE