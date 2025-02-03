A man has been taken to hospital after a van collided with a village property yesterday (Sunday, February 2).

Leicestershire Police confirmed that officers were called to Normanton Lane, the main street through Normanton, just north of Bottesford, at 1pm following a report that a van had crashed into the house.

A spokesperson said officers attended and the driver, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that “were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing”.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Photo: Supplied

They confirmed that no arrests had been made and that the investigation was continuing.

Emergency service vehicles, including those from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, also attended the incident.