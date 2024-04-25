An "intoxicated" driver who was speeding at 100mph shortly before he caused the death of a 17-year-old passenger has been warned to expect a lengthy jail sentence.

Jack Burkhill, 21, was "showing off", prosecutors said, when he lost control of his Hyundai I30 car on a bend near Grantham.

His 17-year-old passenger, trainee financial adviser Felicity Pacey, tragically died at the scene of the crash which occurred on Belvoir Road in the village of Denton - five miles east of Belvoir Castle.

Felicity Pacey

Burkhill today (Thursday, April 25) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where he admitted causing Miss Pacey's death by dangerous driving on June 9 last year.

Felicity, known as Fliss, of Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, was a trainee financial adviser from Grantham. An inquest hearing confirmed she died from chest injuries.

David Webster, prosecuting, argued Burkhill's driving fell into the highest level of culpability due to both his speed and level of alcohol intoxication.

Mr Webster said witnesses described Burkhill driving at 100mph on the rural Lincolnshire road.

"To use a phrase we say he was 'showing off,' " Mr Webster told the court.

Phil Gibbs, defending Burkhill, said: "We accept a lengthy custodial sentence is inevitable."

But Mr Gibbs asked for a short adjournment for experts to agree the level of Burkhill's intoxication and to gather references on his clients behalf.

Mr Gibbs confirmed the defence would not be disputing the speeds attributed to Burkhill's driving by the witnesses.

"My application, notwithstanding the guilty plea, is to adjourn for two weeks for the experts to consider the intoxication aspect of this case," Mr Gibbs asked.

Burkhill, of Seventh Avenue, Grantham, will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on May 31.”

Judge Simon Hirst granted Burkhill unconditional bail but warned: "He knows what will happen on May 31.

"The only issue is how long."

An interim driving ban was also imposed on Burkill. Judge Hirst told him: "As of today you can no longer drive a motor vehicle."

Two other people were in the vehicle at the time of the collision, and they received medical treatment, according to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman at the time.