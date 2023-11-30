Parking in a town centre could cost drivers more under new plans being considered by a council.

South Kesteven District Council could soon be putting up prices for its pay-and-display car parks.

In Grantham these include the short stay car parks in Guildhall Street, Wharf Road and Watergate and the long-stay spaces in Welham Street and Conduit Lane.

Watergate Car Park in Grantham

Plans were put before members of the finance and economic overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday (November 28) to recommend to the full council.

Currently drivers can park for free on Sundays and bank holidays but under the new plans it could cost up to £3.

For long-stay car parks a £2 charge for overnight parking has been suggested.

Tariffs from Monday to Saturday 7am to 7pm would also be increased.

One hour free parking is also proposed for all locations, except Wharf Road where two hours could be made free.

In the last financial year car park charges brought in £1.161m for the district council, 72 per cent of this was from Stamford.

If the council gives its support in January, people living in the town will be able to have their say before a final decision is made.

If approved, the tariff increases would be introduced on April 1.