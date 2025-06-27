Drivers have faced major disruption on the A1 northbound today (Friday) following a crash.

The incident, first reported between Easton and Boothby Pagnell, near Grantham, at about 11.40am, resulted in a full lane closure, with traffic later able to pass the scene slowly.

As of midday, one lane remained closed, with sensors showing long tailbacks stretching between the B6403 turn-off and Heath Lane, according to AA Traffic Maps.

Delays stretch along the A1 northbound between Colsterworth and Grantham following the crash. Image: AA Traffic/Google Maps

Motorists are reportedly experiencing severe delays going back just under five miles and lasting up to 30 minutes, with average speeds dropping to just 10mph between Bull Lane and Green Lane.

National Highways confirmed that congestion was still active in the area by early afternoon, with normal traffic conditions not expected at the moment to resume until between 2.30pm and 2.45pm, possibly later.

Traffic is building on the A1 following a crash. Stock picture

The cause of the delays has been confirmed as a road traffic collision, with a lane still blocked. Drivers are advised to allow extra time or seek alternative routes.

Lincolnshire Police officers are on the scene and the force has been asked for further information.

A spokesperson for the force said details were scant at the time of checking but confirmed: “We were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A1 in the Great Ponton area at around 12.30pm.”