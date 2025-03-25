Police officers have targeted vehicles with overweight loads on the A1.

Lincolnshire Police’s road policing unit stopped a van that was 1.2 tonnes over its gross vehicle weight on the A1 near Grantham yesterday (Monday, March 24).

Officers said that a: “Audi Q7 does not belong on the back of a 3.5 tonne van”.

The van was 1.2 tonnes over its gross vehicle weight. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

As a result, the driver was reported for summons to court for a dangerous load and the vehicle was prohibited.

Also on the A1 near Grantham yesterday, officers also stopped a vehicle with an abnormal load that had no marker boards, which are needed to indicate the load’s width.

The vehicle was stopped for not having marker boards on an abnormal load. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Officers said the driver had no movement order, which notifies relevant authorities that the vehicle is carrying a heavy load, and the owner had “no clue how to apply for one”.

Officers stopped the driver from moving at a nearby service station and quipped: “Looks like Greggs will be on the menu for the next two days.”