People are facing delays on the A1 between Stamford and Grantham.

Traffic is backed up for five miles on the northbound carriageway after an incident at Colsterworth.

Some traffic-monitoring sources are reporting there to have been a crash and the AA says there is an obstruction in the road.

The A1 is blocked

The incident happened shortly before 3pm.

Car drivers are advised to leave the A1 at Stretton to avoid the delays and can rejoin at Colsterworth.

More than a hundred people have been injured in crashes on the A1 in recent years.

There have been six fatal crashes on the 35-mile section of A1 between Stamford and Newark between January 2020 and June 2023.

