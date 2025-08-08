Crash on A52 causes delays through Grantham this afternoon
Traffic along the A52 through Grantham has been delayed this afternoon following a crash.
The incident, which took place on Wharf Road, between Grantley Street and Station Road, outside the Morrisons car park, is ongoing and police are in attendance.
A witness at the scene said vehicles were in the process of being recovered, but traffic maps show heavy build-up along the road all the way through to the B1174 and Watergate, as well as along Sankt Augustin Way, Manthorpe and Dysart Roads and other exits from the town centre.
A police spokesperson confirmed the incident was a two vehicle collision and that recovery was on the scene.
However, they said the extent of injuries wasn’t clear at this stage.
More as we have it.