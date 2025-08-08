Traffic along the A52 through Grantham has been delayed this afternoon following a crash.

The incident, which took place on Wharf Road, between Grantley Street and Station Road, outside the Morrisons car park, is ongoing and police are in attendance.

A witness at the scene said vehicles were in the process of being recovered, but traffic maps show heavy build-up along the road all the way through to the B1174 and Watergate, as well as along Sankt Augustin Way, Manthorpe and Dysart Roads and other exits from the town centre.

Police at the scene as vehicles recovered and congestion builds around town centre. Photo: RSM Photography

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident was a two vehicle collision and that recovery was on the scene.

However, they said the extent of injuries wasn’t clear at this stage.

Delays reported after crash on Sankt Augustin Way in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

Drivers face long waits as emergency services respond to crash. Photo: RSM Photography

Recovery under way but delays stretch to Watergate and B1174. Photo: RSM Photography

More as we have it.