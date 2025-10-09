Drivers are being cautioned that there may be further traffic issues after a lorry became the latest victim of metal bollards near Asda today (Thursday).

The vehicle appears to have driven over the short bollards on the pavement at the junction of Sankt Augustin Way and Barrowby Road, becoming wedged and causing damage to its wheels.

A witness said no emergency vehicles were on the scene yet, and traffic appeared to be moving around the incident without issue.

Lorry caught on Asda pavement bollards sparks traffic delays. Photo: RSM Photography

The bollards are designed to stop vehicles mounting the pavement and posing a danger to pedestrians.

A number of vehicles have been caught off guard around the bend in the past, with the bollards having been in place for several years.

Under the previous administration at Lincolnshire County Council, the former executive member for highways, Councillor Richard Davies, said lorries should not be mounting the footpath, as there was plenty of room for them to avoid the bollards.

Lorry wheels damaged after mounting short pavement bollards at junction. Photo: RSM Photography

Bollards at Sankt Augustin Way junction catch out another lorry. Photo: RSM Photography

Earlier this morning a van fire on the A1 was causing traffic chaos for commuters including on routes in and out of town.

However, this appears to be easing off now.