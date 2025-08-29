There are delays on the A1 this morning due to a reported car fire.

The A1 northbound between the junctions with the A52 and Foston near Grantham is experiencing congestion following the incident.

AA Traffic News has said one lane is closed from the B1174 Great North Road (Marston turn-off) to the petrol station due to an earlier vehicle fire on the northbound carriageway.

AA Traffic News is showing heavy disruption this morning. Photo: AA Traffic News

Recovery work is under way.

National Highways is expecting delays of about 15 minutes but had hoped to have normal traffic conditions resumed by 11.15am.