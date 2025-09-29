A former soldier has been honoured with a celebration of life skydive, in which a flag was flown as his ashes dropped over the Vale of Belvoir countryside.

Anthony ‘Shep’ Shepperson, of Bingham, died in June, leaving behind family in Bingham and Langar.

Part of the military, Mr Shepperson passed out with 431 Platoon in February 1977 and later joined the 3rd Battalion Parachute Regiment.

Anthony ‘Shep‘ Shepperson's life was honoured with a celebration of life skydive. Photo: Supplied

The celebration of his life was held at Skydive Langar, Langar Airfield — which itself has military roots — and involved three skydivers, one of who carried a flag while flying his parachute and the other two men filmed and took photos.

Mr Shepperson’s ashes were released from a specially constructed bag worn by the flag flyer and were scattered across the airfield in a fitting tribute.

Family and friends came to show their respects as the celebration took place.

Speaking of the jump, Paul Dorward, who was one of the skydivers, said: “It was an honour to be part of Shep's celebration of life. His contribution to the British military was greatly appreciated and it was good to be able to show thanks in this small way.

“Thank you also to Skydive Langar who helped to facilitate and fund the jump, we really appreciate it.”

The jump was organised by Mark Robson, who flew the flag along with videographers Paul Dorward and Charlie Robson, on Thursday (September 25).