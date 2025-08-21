A drug dealer who was in bed with his girlfriend when police carried out a raid has been jailed for three years and nine months.

Dario Spencer, 32, of Belton Avenue in Grantham was caught by an intelligence led police operation which targeted the supply of Class A cocaine in Lincolnshire.

Lincoln Crown Court

Lincoln Crown Court heard Spencer was in bed with his girlfriend when officers executed a search warrant at her address in Walnut Place, Lincoln, just before 6am on November 28 last year.

Michael Masson, prosecuting, said police recovered a "golf ball" sized package of cocaine weighing over 17 grams and £2,080 in cash which was in three bundles on the floor.

A handset was also located and found to be related to a "dealer's line" after being analysed by police drugs experts.

Mr Masson told the court Spencer was operating the so-called "H-line" and stood to benefit financially.

Dario Spencer has been jailed. Photo: Supplied

"This is a drugs trafficking case concerning Class A drugs," Mr Masson explained.

"It was destined for users on the streets of Lincolnshire and for which Mr Spencer stood to profit."

During his police interview Spencer mainly answered no comment but confirmed that he lived with his step mother at an address in Belton Avenue, Grantham, and sometimes used drugs.

Spencer pleaded guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs between July 15 and November 29, 2024, and possessing cocaine with intent to supply on November 28 last year.

Mark O'Connor, mitigating, said although Mr Spencer was running a drugs line it was very unsophisticated

"He was selling direct to users from his girlfriend's flat," Mr O'Connor argued.

"Although he was operating a drugs line he was clearly at the lowest rung of a very long ladder and the amounts were small.

"Much of the profit was going to fund his habit and that of his girlfriend."

Mr O'Connor told the court Spencer had not been to prison before and his mental state had been impacted.

"He is quite a closed book," Mr O'Connor told the court.

Passing sentence Recorder Luke Blackburn accepted that Spencer was suffering from depression at the time of his offending.

But Recorder Blackburn told Spencer: "What you did is so serious that only custody will do."

Recorder Blackburn added: "This was a one person operation."