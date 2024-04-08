A drug dealer who was caught with heroin and crack-cocaine was today jailed for four years and nine months.

Regan Carter, 25, was arrested on November 2 after police saw him running from his then address in Great Northern Court, Grantham.

Carter told officers they would find a cardboard box containing heroin on his kitchen worktop, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Lincoln Crown Court

Tom Heath, prosecuting, said Carter was searched and found to be in possession of £630 in cash.

A further £455 was found in his dressing gown when police searched his flat.

The court heard officers recovered 15 grams of heroin from the cardboard box and a further two wraps of crack-cocaine.

Regan Carter. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A small amount of cannabis was also recovered.

In total the drugs were estimated to be worth around £1,500.

Carter was interviewed by police and granted bail but officers arrested him for a second time on 20 December.

Mr Heath said on that occasion Carter tried to run away after he was spotted by officers on Harlaxton Road, Grantham.

Carter was again searched and found to have a bag of crack-cocaine valued at £1,300 and a second bag of heroin worth £700.

Mr Heath said £600 in cash was again recovered from Carter.

During police interview Carter claimed the drugs were for personal use.

Carter, of Thames Road, Grantham, admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply on November 2, 2023 and possessing crack-cocaine on the same date.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and crack-cocaine on December 20 last year.

Neil Sands, mitigating for Carter, said had been on licence for a previous robbery and had been doing well on a monitored curfew.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst accepted Carter was an addict and had a difficult childhood.

But Judge Hirst told Carter: "Analysis of your mobile phone showed you were dealing drugs, and had been for some time."