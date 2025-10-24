A drug dealer who threatened vulnerable drug users and their families has been jailed.

Nottinghamshire Police officers raided Shawn Bancroft’s home in Bingham three times during 2024 and 2025 and found Class A and Class B drugs on each occasion.

It was also discovered he had sent threatening messages to some of his customers as well as their families, saying he would burn down their homes.

Shawn Bancroft, 32, of Harvest Close. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Bancroft, 32, of Harvest Close, pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious communications, possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and possession of cocaine and cannabis.

He was jailed for a total of three years and nine months on Friday (October 17) when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing.

When officers arrived at Harvest Close to execute an intelligence-led warrant on January 30 this year, they spotted Bancroft leaving in a car.

When he refused to exit the vehicle to be searched, officers smashed one of the car’s windows. A number of deal bags of cannabis were found inside.

Further bags of cocaine and cannabis, as well as weighing scales, were found during later searches of the property.

Police had to smash Shawn Bancroft's car window when he refused to get out. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Following investigations, the Harvest Close address was raided again on September 12, and further drugs were recovered.

The threatening messages were discovered when Bancroft’s mobile phone was analysed.

Tim Cuthbert, district commander for Rushcliffe, said: “Bancroft’s sentencing follows a long-standing investigation into drug dealing in Bingham which was progressed over many months by the neighbourhood team as Operation Dawntreader.

“The warrants and investigation which followed involved multiple policing teams working together to achieve this outcome in court.

“I hope residents in Bingham who have been impacted by his offending welcome these efforts and the sentence handed down.

“It was no surprise when the warrants were executed to discover Bancroft had been using his home as a base to supply drugs to vulnerable users in the area.

“Evidence on his phone revealed the extent of Bancroft’s offending, including threats to some of his customers.

“Class A drugs continue to cause immeasurable harm in communities and street dealers like Bancroft make profits from this misery.

“Our efforts to tackle the problem head-on include acting on intelligence and carrying out proactive raids like these, alongside work with council partners and others.

“We also won’t hesitate to use the Proceeds of Crime Act to ensure offenders do not continue to benefit from a lifestyle fuelled by crime.

"Operation Dawntreader will continue to target those involved in the drug trade in Bingham head-on."