Lincolnshire Police arrests man, 39, on suspicion of drug driving in Gonerby Moor near Grantham
Published: 10:23, 17 December 2024
| Updated: 11:45, 17 December 2024
A 39-year-old man has been released under investigation after he was arrested for driving offences.
The driver was stopped by Lincolnshire Police officers yesterday (Monday, December 16), just before 2pm at Gonerby Moor, near Grantham.
He was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the limit, as the driver failed a roadside drug test for cannabis.
He has since been released under investigation.
Officers also found the vehicle to be 37% over its gross weight.