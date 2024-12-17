A 39-year-old man has been released under investigation after he was arrested for driving offences.

The driver was stopped by Lincolnshire Police officers yesterday (Monday, December 16), just before 2pm at Gonerby Moor, near Grantham.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the limit, as the driver failed a roadside drug test for cannabis.

The vehicle was also 37% over its gross weight. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

He has since been released under investigation.

The driver failed a roadside drug test. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

