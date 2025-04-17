Officers who stopped a man for speeding found around £130,000 of heroin in his car.

Amir Zaman sped past Lincolnshire Police officers at more than 100mph in his Skoda Superb shortly before 3.45pm on Saturday, February 22.

They initially spotted him on the A1 at Coddington, close to the Lincolnshire border, before the officers, in an unmarked car, swiftly pulled him over.

Zaman initially gave false details, but a fingerprint check found he was disqualified from driving until March 2025.

Following a drugs search a plastic bag was located under the driver's seat and an eight-inch kitchen knife was found in the driver's side door pocket.

The drugs were analysed and found to be heroin with a street value of around £130,000.

Zaman was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, driving while disqualified, possession of a knife and driving without insurance.

Amir Zaman, 35, of Primrose View, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (April 11) to a total of six years in prison. He was disqualified for a further five years.