A charitable darts team will take on a 12-hour marathon to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Quacking Darters, a group of family and friends led by Vicky Webster, will play from 9am to 9pm on Saturday, August 16 at a private address on The Avenue, Grantham.

The team hopes to raise at least £500 as part of Macmillan’s national darts marathon initiative.

Left to right: Bridie Smith, Jamie Webster, Vicky Webster and Dale Thorpe after winning the mixed fours in the Grantham and District Darts League last winter. Photo: Supplied

The challenge will involve about 30 participants and supporters.

The day will include a bouncy castle donated by Mousy Brown Entertainment and a buffet bought from Watkins, and hot food prepared by Vicky’s mother, Sandra.

Vicky’s father, John Webster, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2025, and the team organised the event with him in mind.

Jamie Webster and Ryan Lord in their duck outfits, bought for next year’s Minehead UK Open, after a Thursday night league match. Photo: Supplied

“We wanted to do something for Macmillan after all the support they’ve given us,” she said.

“It’s our first time organising a fundraiser, but I’m sure there’ll be others in the future.”

The team formed from the Barrowby Bulls Hitters, who play at the White Swan pub in Barrowby.

The tiny duck that inspired the team's theme and outfits. Photo: Supplied

Their duck-themed name and outfits were inspired by a family darts trip to Minehead, where a toy duck became their mascot after Vicky’s nephew Jamie Webster received one.

“He spotted a group of people dressed head to toe in duck outfits—shirts, shorts, hats, the lot—and, in his slightly drunken state, asked if he could have one of their hats. They said no, but handed him a tiny duck instead and said, ‘Here’s a duck,’” said Vicky.

“He came back to us grinning and said, ‘I’ve got a duck!’ That became his catchphrase for the whole weekend: ‘Don’t know about you, but I’m having a great time—quack quack!’ while holding up this little duck.

“We ended up getting team hoodies with the slogan on the back and a duck on the front. He still has that original duck, and since then we’ve all collected a few more—it’s become a bit of a thing!”

Supporters can donate online at dartsmarathon.macmillan.org.uk/teams/quacking-darters or stop by to throw a dart.

