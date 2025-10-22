Two men have been arrested on suspicion of hare coursing offences.

Following reports, Lincolnshire Police officers tracked a black Land Rover Freelander in Claypole.

The vehicle was stopped and two men, aged 22 and 23 who had travelled from Walsall into Lincolnshire, were arrested.

Black Land Rover Freelander in Claypole. Photo supplied by Lincolnshire Police

Four dogs were seized along with the vehicle.

The two men have now been released while the police are investigating the incident.

Operation Galileo is a targeted response to tackling illegal hare coursing.

As part of their duties, the Rural Crime Action Team lead the force response using their specialist knowledge gained by years of experience in bringing criminals who set their dogs chasing and catching hares to justice.

Anyone who witnesses hare coursing taking place is asked to call 999.

The more information the better, including vehicle descriptions and registration numbers, where possible.

If anything is considered to be suspicious, people are advised to call 101.