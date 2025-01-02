A duo has heard the community wishes to have a food business in the area and has opened its van doors today (January 2).

Fay Johnson and Wayne Zeimer have launched Wolf’s Lunch Box at the A1 South Dry Doddington Lane End.

There has not been a catering trailer in the lay-by since the previous owner retired two years ago.

Wolfs Lunch Box catering van

“We decided to start the business as we live locally to the lay-by so it’s convenient for us,” said Fay.

She added: “While socialising with the locals, they have all expressed how they miss one being in the lay-by. It is a large lay-by and a lot of people park there.”

Fay has worked in catering for five years since leaving school and previously worked in a catering trailer in Grantham for two years.

Wayne Zeimer

Wayne, who has always enjoyed cooking, saw a gap in the market for quality food in a convenient location and decided to invest in Fay’s venture.

The business, which will sell a daily special, offers a range of breakfast rolls, cheeseburgers, chips, belly-buster rolls, and breakfasts in a tray.

“Our business is special because we sell locally-sourced quality products,” added Fay.

As the business progresses, the owners plan to offer cold rolls, soup, chilli and rice, sausage rolls, pies, cakes, and chocolate bars.

Drinks for sale include tea, coffee, hot chocolate, cappuccino, cold cans, and energy drinks.

The business will be open Monday to Friday from 7am to 1pm.