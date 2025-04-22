A punk duo have performed at a sold-out festival in Spain, sharing the bill with major names from the UK and European punk scenes.

Grantham-based Aubrey Eels and The Baron opened the Benidorm Punk Weekend to an enthusiastic crowd earlier this month.

They joined a line-up that included Resistance 77 and The Deaf Devils, playing to an eager venue on the opening day.

Aubrey Eels & The Baron shared a stage with top acts at the sold-out festival. Photo: Rhyan Paul

“It’s great to be here in Spain and performing alongside some serious heavyweights in the punk scene,” the duo said after the gig.

“We are a little different to a lot of the acts, but we have been really well received and the crowd seemed to love us! It was really nice to see some people wearing our T-shirts in the crowd and we are shocked that people flew over to see us perform.”

With a full calendar of UK shows and a seventh album in the works, the pair continue to grow their following through what they describe as ‘punk poetry’.

Reflecting on the trip, they added: “We have probably eaten too much paella and drank way too much sangria – but it would be rude not to!”

Another band playing in Spain this year includes 999, who are set to perform at 16 Toneladas in Valencia on Saturday, May 3, with Grantham’s own Stuart Meadows on drums.