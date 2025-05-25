Last month I was lucky enough to be invited on a cruise that took us from Tilbury, around Southern Ireland, docking in the port of Cobh (pronounced Cove) for one night and finally docking in Liverpool, writes Grantham travel expert Lynne Page.

Tucked away on Ireland’s southern coast, the neighbouring towns of Cobh and Kinsale offer a captivating blend of history, colour, and sea air. Though just an hour apart, each town has its own distinct personality—Cobh, steeped in maritime legacy, and Kinsale, a haven of culinary delight and coastal charm.

Colourful row houses with towering cathedral in background in the port town of Cobh, County Cork, Ireland. Photo: istock

Perched on the edge of Cork Harbour, Cobh is a picturesque port town with a poignant history. It was the last port of call for the RMS Titanic in 1912, and today, visitors can walk along the same harbourfront promenade where passengers once waited to board. The Titanic Experience Cobh tells the stories of those final hours with moving personal detail, making history feel close and intimate.

St Colman’s Cathedral dominates the skyline with its dramatic Gothic spire, visible from nearly every corner of town. Step inside to admire its stunning stained glass and panoramic views over the harbour. The colourful row of houses known as the Deck of Cards adds a playful vibrance to the hillsides. There is a resident who has the perfect view from his garden and leaves his gate open so tourists can capture the perfect photograph with the cathedral in the background.

Just down the coast lies Kinsale, a picture-perfect town that blends seaside charm with sophisticated flair. Known as Ireland’s gourmet capital, Kinsale is packed with acclaimed restaurants, cosy pubs, and artisan shops. Fresh seafood is the star here—try local favourites like mussels in white wine or grilled hake with herb butter at one of the town’s award-winning bistros.

Lynne Page

But Kinsale is more than a foodie’s dream. It’s also a town of narrow lanes, historic forts, and vibrant harbour life. Charles Fort, a 17th-Century star-shaped fortress, offers stunning views over the sea and a fascinating glimpse into Ireland’s military past. Wander the harbourfront and enjoy the relaxed rhythm of coastal life, watching sailboats glide past and locals gather over coffee.

Whether you explore Cobh’s historical depths or bask in Kinsale’s coastal delights, both towns offer authentic, warm-hearted Irish experiences. Together, they showcase the richness of Ireland’s southern shores—where every street tells a story, and every harbour view invites you to linger just a little longer.

