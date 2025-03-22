Lights at council buildings will be switched off to support Earth Hour.

South Kesteven District Council will be joining millions around the world today (Saturday, March 22) by switching off lights at St Peter’s Green and South Kesteven House, both in Grantham, to support Earth Hour 2025.

Organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the global event serves as a reminder of the need to protect the planet and act against climate change.

South Kesteven House

SKDC’s sustainability and climate change officer Serena Brown said: “Earth Hour is a simple but powerful way to show support for the planet.

“It’s also an opportunity to step away from screens, reconnect with nature and spend quality time with family.

St Peter's Green

“Whether it’s stargazing, enjoying a candlelit evening, or learning more about climate action, every small step makes a difference.

“When we restore nature, it restores us.”

The council is encouraging residents and businesses to take part by switching off lights for an hour or more.