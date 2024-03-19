A multi-sports scheme is set to kick off the Easter break in the Vale of Belvoir.

Youngsters aged between six and 12 are in for an action-packed holiday with Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.

Running from April 2-5 at the Belvoir Cricket Ground in Knipton, this event promises a flurry of engaging activities, including cricket, archery, orienteering tri-golf, basketball, short tennis, hockey, dodgeball, rounders, base hide and seek, and others.

There will be plenty to do. | Image: Supplied

The scheme has limited availability.

Prices are £30 per day, with drop-off from 8.45am and activities from 9am until 3pm, or a discounted rate of £100 for all four days.

For registration, email neil@bcctrust.org.uk.